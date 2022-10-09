Vegasino Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,095.00 (VEGAS)

Vegasino (VEGAS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Vegasino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vegasino has a market cap of $40,746.33 and approximately $11,095.00 worth of Vegasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vegasino has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vegasino alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vegasino Profile

Vegasino’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2022. Vegasino’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,926,943 tokens. Vegasino’s official Twitter account is @vegasino_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vegasino is vegasino.io.

Vegasino Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vegasino (VEGAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vegasino has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vegasino is 0.00005289 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,265.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vegasino.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vegasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vegasino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vegasino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vegasino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vegasino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.