Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Ventas Stock Down 1.6 %

VTR stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

