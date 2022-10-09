Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.9 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.56. 705,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,710. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

