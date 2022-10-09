Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares during the period. CMC Materials accounts for approximately 3.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 1.80% of CMC Materials worth $89,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CMC Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP remained flat at $173.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

