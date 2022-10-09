Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.59. 2,047,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.