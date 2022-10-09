Versor Investments LP Buys 12,582 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 782.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Shares of URI stock traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 827,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

