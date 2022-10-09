Versor Investments LP Buys 21,601 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westlake by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

WLK traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,229. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

