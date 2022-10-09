Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. American Trust increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $348.76. 545,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,835. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.46.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.