Versor Investments LP Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

NYSE:CVS traded down $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,513. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $82.20 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

