Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,103. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.