Versor Investments LP Invests $101.68 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,675,000. Switch comprises about 3.9% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 1.24% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 3,891,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

