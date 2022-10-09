Versor Investments LP Invests $2.43 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 3.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

AN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

