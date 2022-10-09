Versor Investments LP Invests $2.69 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FLT traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.59. 1,135,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

