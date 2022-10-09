Versor Investments LP Sells 39,738 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,738 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Bancshares makes up about 1.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 3.51% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

Allegiance Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,758. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

