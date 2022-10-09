Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

