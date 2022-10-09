VizslaSwap Price Tops $0.0158 (VIZSLASWAP)

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One VizslaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VizslaSwap has traded up 194.5% against the dollar. VizslaSwap has a total market cap of $841,645.27 and $9,826.00 worth of VizslaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VizslaSwap

VizslaSwap’s launch date was May 12th, 2022. VizslaSwap’s total supply is 70,295,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,368,573 tokens. VizslaSwap’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VizslaSwap is www.vizslaswap.com. The official message board for VizslaSwap is medium.com/@hungarianvizslainu. The Reddit community for VizslaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/hungarianvizslainu.

VizslaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VizslaSwap has a current supply of 70,295,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VizslaSwap is 0.0156707 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $297.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vizslaswap.com/.”

