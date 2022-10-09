Vulture Peak Price Tops $0.0412 on Top Exchanges (VPK)

Vulture Peak (VPK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Vulture Peak token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulture Peak has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Vulture Peak has a total market cap of $121,482.87 and $9,457.00 worth of Vulture Peak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vulture Peak Profile

Vulture Peak’s launch date was February 16th, 2022. Vulture Peak’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,945,243 tokens. The official website for Vulture Peak is vulturepeak.io. Vulture Peak’s official Twitter account is @vulture_peak and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulture Peak’s official message board is medium.com/@vulture_peak/vulture-peak-a-community-driven-launchpad-and-an-investment-fund-755697fe26c1.

Vulture Peak Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulture Peak (VPK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vulture Peak has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vulture Peak is 0.04147588 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,689.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulturepeak.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulture Peak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulture Peak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulture Peak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

