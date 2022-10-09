Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €146.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 2.3 %

WCH opened at €104.25 ($106.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €137.27 and its 200 day moving average is €149.39.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.