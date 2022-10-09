Waggle Network (WAG) Hits One Day Volume of $10,987.00

Waggle Network (WAG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Waggle Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waggle Network has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Waggle Network has a total market cap of $821,000.00 and $10,987.00 worth of Waggle Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waggle Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Waggle Network

Waggle Network’s genesis date was October 9th, 2021. Waggle Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Waggle Network’s official website is waggle.network. The official message board for Waggle Network is wagglenetwork.medium.com. Waggle Network’s official Twitter account is @wagglenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waggle Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Waggle Network (WAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Waggle Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Waggle Network is 0.0087622 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,060.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://waggle.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waggle Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waggle Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waggle Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waggle Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waggle Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.