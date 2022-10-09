Wallphy (WALLPHY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58,703.00

Wallphy (WALLPHY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Wallphy has a total market capitalization of $58,703.00 and $14,011.00 worth of Wallphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wallphy has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wallphy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wallphy

Wallphy launched on June 16th, 2022. Wallphy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wallphy’s official website is www.wallphy.io. Wallphy’s official Twitter account is @wallphyllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wallphy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wallphy (WALLPHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wallphy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wallphy is 0 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $407.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wallphy.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wallphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wallphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

