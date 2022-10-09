Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $128.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,693,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

