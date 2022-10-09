Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.41.

WMT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

