Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,627 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 3.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $47,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 126,153 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.33. 679,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.