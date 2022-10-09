Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 56.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $11,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.48. 264,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,523. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.10 and its 200-day moving average is $268.55.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

