WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.07.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

