WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 303.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at $920,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

PATK traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $43.57. 148,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $996.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

