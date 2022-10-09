WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 349,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,867. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

