WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

IBM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,499,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.