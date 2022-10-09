WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 175.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 95.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 10.5% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology stock traded down $10.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.58. 779,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,435. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.56.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

