WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nordic American Tankers worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,174. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.82%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

