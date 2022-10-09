WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,016. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

