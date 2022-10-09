WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 4,110 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

