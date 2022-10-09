WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 222,354 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,354 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.85% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 393.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,420,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 1,132,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTI. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 737,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.