WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,284. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

