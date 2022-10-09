WEB3 DEV (WEB3) Trading Down 89.6% Over Last 7 Days

WEB3 DEV (WEB3) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. WEB3 DEV has a total market cap of $64,207.31 and $34,609.00 worth of WEB3 DEV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEB3 DEV token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEB3 DEV has traded down 89.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WEB3 DEV

WEB3 DEV launched on March 31st, 2022. WEB3 DEV’s total supply is 123,456,789,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WEB3 DEV is medium.com/@web3dev. The Reddit community for WEB3 DEV is https://reddit.com/r/web3devoffical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEB3 DEV’s official Twitter account is @web3devoffical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WEB3 DEV is web3io.dev.

Buying and Selling WEB3 DEV

