Web3 Doge (WEB3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59,924.64

Web3 Doge (WEB3) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Web3 Doge has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Web3 Doge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Web3 Doge has a total market capitalization of $59,924.64 and $8,767.00 worth of Web3 Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Web3 Doge Token Profile

Web3 Doge launched on February 21st, 2022. Web3 Doge’s total supply is 4,995,702,456,903 tokens. Web3 Doge’s official message board is medium.com/@web3_doge. The official website for Web3 Doge is web3doge.io. Web3 Doge’s official Twitter account is @web3_doge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Web3 Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Doge (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Doge has a current supply of 4,995,702,456,903 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Doge is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,858.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://web3doge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Web3 Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Web3 Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Web3 Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

