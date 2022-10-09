Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.00. 406,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

