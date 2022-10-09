Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.68. 679,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,190. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.27 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

