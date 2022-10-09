Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

WERN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

