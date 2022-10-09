William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.04.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at $262,259.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $180,416. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

