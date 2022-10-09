Wind River Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wind River Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 17.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after buying an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after buying an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,599. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

