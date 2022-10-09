Wings Reaches Market Cap of $348,923.65 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wings has a total market cap of $348,923.65 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,458.06 or 0.99997407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is https://reddit.com/r/wingsdao. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsstiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings (WINGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,999,993.8460583 in circulation. The last known price of Wings is 0.00348386 USD and is down -38.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wings.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.