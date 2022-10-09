Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Cut to €80.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

