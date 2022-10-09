Wonderman Nation Price Hits $0.0329 on Top Exchanges (WNDR)

Wonderman Nation (WNDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Wonderman Nation has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wonderman Nation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Wonderman Nation has a market capitalization of $467,490.26 and $64,596.00 worth of Wonderman Nation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wonderman Nation alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wonderman Nation Profile

Wonderman Nation’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2022. Wonderman Nation’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,215,495 tokens. Wonderman Nation’s official Twitter account is @wondermannation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wonderman Nation’s official website is www.wondermannation.com.

Buying and Selling Wonderman Nation

According to CryptoCompare, “Wonderman Nation (WNDR) is a cryptocurrency . Wonderman Nation has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 14,215,495 in circulation. The last known price of Wonderman Nation is 0.03253631 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,955.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wondermannation.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wonderman Nation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wonderman Nation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wonderman Nation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wonderman Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wonderman Nation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.