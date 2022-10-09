Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1,015.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @w0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official message board is forum.wownero.com. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate WOW through the process of mining. Wownero has a current supply of 52,049,447. The last known price of Wownero is 0.05916848 USD and is down -9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,369.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wownero.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

