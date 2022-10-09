WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $5.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WW. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

WW International Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WW opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in WW International by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

