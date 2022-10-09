Xtremcoin (XTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44,515.27

Xtremcoin (XTR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Xtremcoin has a market cap of $44,515.27 and $13,100.00 worth of Xtremcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xtremcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xtremcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Xtremcoin

Xtremcoin was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Xtremcoin’s total supply is 20,231,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,231,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Xtremcoin is https://reddit.com/r/xtremcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xtremcoin’s official Twitter account is @xtremcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xtremcoin’s official website is xtremcoin.io. The official message board for Xtremcoin is medium.com/@xtremcoin.

Buying and Selling Xtremcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xtremcoin (XTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Xtremcoin has a current supply of 20,231,453.571 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xtremcoin is 0.00320031 USD and is down -11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $188.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xtremcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xtremcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xtremcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xtremcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

