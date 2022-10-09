Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 1.1 %

YELP stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,384 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,434 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yelp by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,044 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 90,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.