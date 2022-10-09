YENTEN (YTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. YENTEN has a market cap of $61,248.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00138421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00751120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00601044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00257037 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @yentencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YENTEN (YTN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate YTN through the process of mining. YENTEN has a current supply of 41,952,065.21113997. The last known price of YENTEN is 0.00155196 USD and is up 13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yentencoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

