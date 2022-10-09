YetiCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (YETIC)

YetiCoin (YETIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. YetiCoin has a market cap of $227,476.28 and approximately $12,804.00 worth of YetiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YetiCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One YetiCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YetiCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YetiCoin Token Profile

YetiCoin launched on November 16th, 2021. YetiCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,267,270,742,345 tokens. YetiCoin’s official website is yeticoineth.com. YetiCoin’s official Twitter account is @yeticoineth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YetiCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YetiCoin (YETIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. YetiCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 882,267,270,742,345.1 in circulation. The last known price of YetiCoin is 0 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,260.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeticoineth.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YetiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YetiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YetiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YetiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.